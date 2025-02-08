Kerala High Court Upholds Serious Offence Charges Despite Victim's Plea

The Kerala High Court has emphasized that when serious charges like rape are evident under the IPC or POCSO Act, a victim's plea for quashing the case holds no weight. This ruling followed a plea by a minor victim and her mother against their dance teacher.

The victim initially accused the teacher of sexual relations with promises of marriage and career opportunities, but later recanted her statement in 2020 upon reaching adulthood. Despite her change of narrative before the magistrate, the court found the seriousness of the allegations sufficient to continue the trial.

The High Court dismissed their plea for quashing, demanding that the trial proceed swiftly, within three months. It highlights the court's firm stance on addressing serious offences, reflecting the judiciary's commitment to upholding justice despite changes in victims' testimonies.

