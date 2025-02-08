Left Menu

Kerala High Court Upholds Serious Offence Charges Despite Victim's Plea

The Kerala High Court ruled that serious charges such as rape under the IPC and POCSO Act cannot be quashed based solely on the victim's request, despite her recanting accusations. The case involves a dance teacher accused of sexually exploiting a minor under false promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 08-02-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 11:43 IST
Kerala High Court Upholds Serious Offence Charges Despite Victim's Plea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has emphasized that when serious charges like rape are evident under the IPC or POCSO Act, a victim's plea for quashing the case holds no weight. This ruling followed a plea by a minor victim and her mother against their dance teacher.

The victim initially accused the teacher of sexual relations with promises of marriage and career opportunities, but later recanted her statement in 2020 upon reaching adulthood. Despite her change of narrative before the magistrate, the court found the seriousness of the allegations sufficient to continue the trial.

The High Court dismissed their plea for quashing, demanding that the trial proceed swiftly, within three months. It highlights the court's firm stance on addressing serious offences, reflecting the judiciary's commitment to upholding justice despite changes in victims' testimonies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

