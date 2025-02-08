Judge Blocks DOGE's Access to Treasury Records
A federal judge has blocked Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from accessing sensitive Treasury Department records. This order follows a lawsuit by 19 Democratic attorneys general alleging that the Trump administration unlawfully allowed DOGE access to this sensitive personal data network.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant legal move, a federal judge has prohibited Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from retrieving sensitive records from the Treasury Department. This decision came in response to a lawsuit initiated by 19 Democratic attorneys general against President Donald Trump.
The lawsuit, filed in New York City federal court, claims the Trump administration unlawfully permitted Musk's team to gain access to the Treasury's central payment system. This system is responsible for managing a vast amount of financial transactions, including tax refunds and Social Security benefits, affecting millions of Americans annually.
Established to identify and eliminate what the Trump administration identified as wasteful spending, DOGE's plans were curtailed by the judicial order, which emphasized the protection of sensitive personal and financial data.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Federal Judge Halts DOJ Lawsuit Against SpaceX
Republican Attorneys General Challenge Costco's DEI Policies
Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump's Funding Freeze Policy
Judicial Standoff: Federal Judges Halt Trump Administration’s Funding Freeze
Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump administration freeze on federal grants and loans, reports AP.