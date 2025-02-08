Left Menu

Judge Blocks DOGE's Access to Treasury Records

A federal judge has blocked Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from accessing sensitive Treasury Department records. This order follows a lawsuit by 19 Democratic attorneys general alleging that the Trump administration unlawfully allowed DOGE access to this sensitive personal data network.

Updated: 08-02-2025 12:06 IST
In a significant legal move, a federal judge has prohibited Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from retrieving sensitive records from the Treasury Department. This decision came in response to a lawsuit initiated by 19 Democratic attorneys general against President Donald Trump.

The lawsuit, filed in New York City federal court, claims the Trump administration unlawfully permitted Musk's team to gain access to the Treasury's central payment system. This system is responsible for managing a vast amount of financial transactions, including tax refunds and Social Security benefits, affecting millions of Americans annually.

Established to identify and eliminate what the Trump administration identified as wasteful spending, DOGE's plans were curtailed by the judicial order, which emphasized the protection of sensitive personal and financial data.

