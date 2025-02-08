Tenuous Truce: Hostage Exchanges and Prisoner Releases Mark Ceasefire in Gaza

In a tense breakthrough, militants led by Hamas freed three Israeli hostages on Saturday, marking another chapter in the ongoing ceasefire agreement. The release, facilitated by the Red Cross, coincided with Israel's commitment to release Palestinian prisoners, as both sides hold onto a fragile peace in the war-torn Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, a controversial proposal by US President Donald Trump has sparked international uproar. The plan to transfer the Palestinian population out of Gaza could complicate future negotiations, potentially affecting the planned release of more hostages and the hope for a lasting ceasefire in the region.

As families celebrated the initial release of hostages, the ceasefire's future remains uncertain. Talks are delicately poised amid calls from some Israeli factions to resume combat and withstanded demands by Hamas for a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. The complex geopolitics ensue while Palestinians and Israelis strive for reconciliation.

(With inputs from agencies.)