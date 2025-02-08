Call for Justice: The Kashmiri Pandits' Pursuit of a Homeland

In the wake of discussions led by Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and the displaced Kashmiri Pandits, the group Panun Kashmir has dismissed the reconciliation efforts as 'meaningless.'

Panun Kashmir, advocating for Kashmiri Hindus, argues that the only viable solution is to establish a separate homeland where the community can live with dignity and full constitutional rights.

The group emphasized the need for justice and accountability, calling for official recognition of past atrocities and decisive action from the central government to restore Pandits to their rightful place in Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)