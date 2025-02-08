Suspicious Black Box Sparks Panic in North Delhi
A mysterious black box caused panic among residents in North Delhi's Prashant Vihar, triggering a police response and traffic halt. Officers inspected the box, which proved harmless, allowing normalcy to resume after an hour-long disruption.
A mysterious black box caused panic among residents of Prashant Vihar in North Delhi on Saturday, leading to a significant traffic jam.
The police were alerted at 1.28 pm through a PCR call about the suspicious package, prompting an immediate response from both police and bomb disposal teams.
Following a thorough inspection, officers reported that the box contained nothing suspicious, restoring normalcy after nearly an hour of halted traffic.
(With inputs from agencies.)
