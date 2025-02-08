Suspicious Black Box Sparks Panic in North Delhi

A mysterious black box caused panic among residents of Prashant Vihar in North Delhi on Saturday, leading to a significant traffic jam.

The police were alerted at 1.28 pm through a PCR call about the suspicious package, prompting an immediate response from both police and bomb disposal teams.

Following a thorough inspection, officers reported that the box contained nothing suspicious, restoring normalcy after nearly an hour of halted traffic.

(With inputs from agencies.)