Suspicious Black Box Sparks Panic in North Delhi

A mysterious black box caused panic among residents in North Delhi's Prashant Vihar, triggering a police response and traffic halt. Officers inspected the box, which proved harmless, allowing normalcy to resume after an hour-long disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 15:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A mysterious black box caused panic among residents of Prashant Vihar in North Delhi on Saturday, leading to a significant traffic jam.

The police were alerted at 1.28 pm through a PCR call about the suspicious package, prompting an immediate response from both police and bomb disposal teams.

Following a thorough inspection, officers reported that the box contained nothing suspicious, restoring normalcy after nearly an hour of halted traffic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

