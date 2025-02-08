Left Menu

Enduring Bonds: Ladakh-Jammu & Kashmir Ties Unshaken Amid Administrative Shifts

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah underscores the unbreakable historical ties between Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir despite administrative changes. In a meeting with Ladakh's council and senior officials, Abdullah addressed concerns about healthcare, education, and infrastructure, assuring continued collaboration and support for Ladakh residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-02-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 17:04 IST
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday reaffirmed the enduring relationship between Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir, stating that the administrative reorganisation would not affect their historical ties.

Despite Ladakh becoming a Union Territory, Abdullah assured that their bond remains strong.

In a high-level meeting, Abdullah discussed issues with representatives from the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council and senior J&K officials, focusing on healthcare, education, and infrastructure challenges faced by Ladakh residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

