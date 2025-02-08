Enduring Bonds: Ladakh-Jammu & Kashmir Ties Unshaken Amid Administrative Shifts
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah underscores the unbreakable historical ties between Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir despite administrative changes. In a meeting with Ladakh's council and senior officials, Abdullah addressed concerns about healthcare, education, and infrastructure, assuring continued collaboration and support for Ladakh residents.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday reaffirmed the enduring relationship between Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir, stating that the administrative reorganisation would not affect their historical ties.
Despite Ladakh becoming a Union Territory, Abdullah assured that their bond remains strong.
In a high-level meeting, Abdullah discussed issues with representatives from the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council and senior J&K officials, focusing on healthcare, education, and infrastructure challenges faced by Ladakh residents.
