Enduring Bonds: Ladakh-Jammu & Kashmir Ties Unshaken Amid Administrative Shifts

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday reaffirmed the enduring relationship between Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir, stating that the administrative reorganisation would not affect their historical ties.

Despite Ladakh becoming a Union Territory, Abdullah assured that their bond remains strong.

In a high-level meeting, Abdullah discussed issues with representatives from the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council and senior J&K officials, focusing on healthcare, education, and infrastructure challenges faced by Ladakh residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)