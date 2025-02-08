Left Menu

Syria's New Era: Chemical Weapons Watchdog Meets Fresh Leadership

A delegation from the OPCW arrived in Damascus to engage with Syria's new leaders after Assad's fall. The meeting focuses on the compliance and destruction of the country's chemical stockpile. The OPCW had previously accused both the Assad regime and ISIS of using chemical weapons during the civil war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 08-02-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 17:05 IST
Syria's New Era: Chemical Weapons Watchdog Meets Fresh Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The global chemical weapons watchdog, known as the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), has dispatched a delegation to Damascus for talks with Syria's new leadership. This marks the first such meeting since the fall of Bashar Assad last year.

The OPCW had documented the repeated use of chemical weapons by Assad's regime throughout Syria's prolonged civil conflict. Additionally, it confirmed that the Islamic State had deployed mustard gas, exacerbating the region's troubles.

The delegation is set to meet with President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, aiming to ensure compliance with international chemical weapons regulations. Meanwhile, an emergency meeting was convened over concerns regarding Syria's remaining toxic stockpiles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025