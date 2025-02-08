Syria's New Era: Chemical Weapons Watchdog Meets Fresh Leadership

The global chemical weapons watchdog, known as the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), has dispatched a delegation to Damascus for talks with Syria's new leadership. This marks the first such meeting since the fall of Bashar Assad last year.

The OPCW had documented the repeated use of chemical weapons by Assad's regime throughout Syria's prolonged civil conflict. Additionally, it confirmed that the Islamic State had deployed mustard gas, exacerbating the region's troubles.

The delegation is set to meet with President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, aiming to ensure compliance with international chemical weapons regulations. Meanwhile, an emergency meeting was convened over concerns regarding Syria's remaining toxic stockpiles.

