Stalking Scandal: Man Booked for Harassment and Sabotaging Marriage

A man named Ankit Vishwakarma has been accused of stalking and harassing a 20-year-old college student, effectively ruining her marriage prospects. The police, led by Superintendent Abhimanyu Manglik, revealed that the man sent inappropriate private videos of the woman to her suitors.

Bhadohi | Updated: 08-02-2025 18:13 IST
A man has been accused of stalking a college student and disrupting her marriage prospects, police revealed on Saturday. Ankit Vishwakarma, once a friend of the victim, is alleged to have behaved inappropriately, prompting her to end their friendship, according to law enforcement officers.

Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik disclosed that the woman claimed Vishwakarma had been harassing her for the last eight years, making objectionable comments regularly.

Further allegations state that Vishwakarma shared private videos of the woman with potential suitors, contributing to the failure of several arranged marriage discussions.

