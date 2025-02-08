Stalking Scandal: Man Booked for Harassment and Sabotaging Marriage

A man has been accused of stalking a college student and disrupting her marriage prospects, police revealed on Saturday. Ankit Vishwakarma, once a friend of the victim, is alleged to have behaved inappropriately, prompting her to end their friendship, according to law enforcement officers.

Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik disclosed that the woman claimed Vishwakarma had been harassing her for the last eight years, making objectionable comments regularly.

Further allegations state that Vishwakarma shared private videos of the woman with potential suitors, contributing to the failure of several arranged marriage discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)