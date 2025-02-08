Left Menu

Justice Demands Erupt After Alleged School Crime in Nashik

In Nashik, Maharashtra, a headmaster and teacher were arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old student. The incident led to protests, with villagers demanding justice and strict action. The accused were booked under relevant legal frameworks, including the POCSO Act.

A headmaster and a teacher from a private school in Nashik's Igatpuri taluka have been arrested following allegations of raping a 13-year-old student. Police reported the incident occurred on a Friday when the student was taken to the headmaster's residence.

After returning home, the girl felt unwell and confided in her family, who then informed authorities, leading to the arrests. The accused have been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The community reacted with outrage, as villagers staged protests at the school, calling for justice for the victim and severe penalties for the perpetrators involved in the heinous act.

