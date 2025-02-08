CBI Busts Bribery Ring in Defence Accounts Office

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a senior auditor from the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts, along with a defence supplier and his employee, for allegedly accepting a bribe, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Deep Narayan Yadav, stationed at the Defence Offices Complex on Africa Avenue, was apprehended for demanding a Rs 10 lakh bribe from a businessman. The bribe was meant to expedite the clearance of pending bills, with Yadav also allegedly threatening to block future bills without payment.

Following a tip-off, the CBI organized a sting operation culminating in the arrest of Akash Kapoor's employee Dinesh as he accepted a Rs 8 lakh part payment. The subsequent investigation revealed Yadav's true identity and role, leading to the arrests of the involved parties.

