Left Menu

CBI Busts Bribery Ring in Defence Accounts Office

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a senior auditor, a defence supplier, and an employee for allegedly accepting bribes from a businessman. The senior auditor sought a Rs 10 lakh bribe in return for processing pending bills, leading to a sting operation and their subsequent arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 20:57 IST
CBI Busts Bribery Ring in Defence Accounts Office
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a senior auditor from the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts, along with a defence supplier and his employee, for allegedly accepting a bribe, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Deep Narayan Yadav, stationed at the Defence Offices Complex on Africa Avenue, was apprehended for demanding a Rs 10 lakh bribe from a businessman. The bribe was meant to expedite the clearance of pending bills, with Yadav also allegedly threatening to block future bills without payment.

Following a tip-off, the CBI organized a sting operation culminating in the arrest of Akash Kapoor's employee Dinesh as he accepted a Rs 8 lakh part payment. The subsequent investigation revealed Yadav's true identity and role, leading to the arrests of the involved parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025