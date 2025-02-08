Left Menu

Tragic Self-Inflicted Shooting in Shahabad

A 20-year-old man named Arjit died after shooting himself in Shahabad, reportedly following frequent domestic disputes with his parents. Police have initiated further investigations. The body has been sent for a postmortem examination to establish the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

Updated: 08-02-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 21:15 IST
In a tragic incident reported on Saturday, a young man died after shooting himself in Shahabad, according to local police.

Circle Officer Anuj Kumar Mishra identified the deceased as Arjit, aged 20. It is speculated that recurring domestic disputes with his parents might have led him to take this drastic measure.

The authorities have sent the body for a postmortem examination and investigations are ongoing to determine the full context of this distressing event.

