Tragic Self-Inflicted Shooting in Shahabad

In a tragic incident reported on Saturday, a young man died after shooting himself in Shahabad, according to local police.

Circle Officer Anuj Kumar Mishra identified the deceased as Arjit, aged 20. It is speculated that recurring domestic disputes with his parents might have led him to take this drastic measure.

The authorities have sent the body for a postmortem examination and investigations are ongoing to determine the full context of this distressing event.

(With inputs from agencies.)