Tragic Self-Inflicted Shooting in Shahabad
A 20-year-old man named Arjit died after shooting himself in Shahabad, reportedly following frequent domestic disputes with his parents. Police have initiated further investigations. The body has been sent for a postmortem examination to establish the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hardoi | Updated: 08-02-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 21:15 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident reported on Saturday, a young man died after shooting himself in Shahabad, according to local police.
Circle Officer Anuj Kumar Mishra identified the deceased as Arjit, aged 20. It is speculated that recurring domestic disputes with his parents might have led him to take this drastic measure.
The authorities have sent the body for a postmortem examination and investigations are ongoing to determine the full context of this distressing event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shahabad
- shooting
- suicide
- domestic disputes
- police
- investigation
- Arjit
- postmortem
- tragic
- incident
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants
Political Showdown: AAP Under Fire After MLA's Son's Run-In with Delhi Police
Police Confrontation with Alleged MLA's Son Sparks Controversy
Police custody of Bangladeshi man held for stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan extended till January 29 by Mumbai court.
Madhya Pradesh Court Ensures Investigation into Lecturer's Coercion Claim