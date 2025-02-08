Tragedy Unfolds: Widow's Life Cut Short by Obsessed Neighbor

A 40-year-old widow named Anita was tragically killed by her neighbor Ashok after rejecting his marriage proposal, police reported on Saturday.

The suspect, Ashok alias Nandlal, who is married with three children, attacked Anita en route to work and is now on the run. The incident occurred on Thursday, and Anita succumbed to her injuries on Friday night after being taken to the hospital.

An FIR for murder has been registered, and a police investigation is underway. Special teams have been assigned to capture the suspect, as Anita's family grapples with the loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)