Tragedy Unfolds: Widow's Life Cut Short by Obsessed Neighbor

A widow named Anita was tragically killed by her neighbor, Ashok, after rejecting his marriage proposal. Ashok has three children and is on the run. Anita, who was wary of social stigma, had been harassed prior to the fatal encounter. Police continue to search for the suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 08-02-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 21:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old widow named Anita was tragically killed by her neighbor Ashok after rejecting his marriage proposal, police reported on Saturday.

The suspect, Ashok alias Nandlal, who is married with three children, attacked Anita en route to work and is now on the run. The incident occurred on Thursday, and Anita succumbed to her injuries on Friday night after being taken to the hospital.

An FIR for murder has been registered, and a police investigation is underway. Special teams have been assigned to capture the suspect, as Anita's family grapples with the loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

