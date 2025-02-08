Tragic Clash Over Traffic Obstruction Claims Life in Rajasthan
A 65-year-old man named Mohanlal Bairwa died in Rajasthan after being beaten with sticks for objecting to a road party obstructing traffic. The party was hosted by a neighbor and resulted in a violent altercation. A murder case is under investigation against four individuals.
- Country:
- India
A 65-year-old man, Mohanlal Bairwa, lost his life in Rajasthan's Pali district following a violent confrontation over a road obstruction caused by a party, local police reported on Saturday.
According to authorities, the incident occurred when Bairwa approached his neighbour Madaram, who was hosting a loud gathering outside his home for his son's birthday, resulting in traffic issues. The situation escalated when Madaram, his two sons, and others allegedly attacked Bairwa with sticks.
Jaitpur Station House Officer Rajendra Singh confirmed that Bairwa succumbed to his injuries at a hospital; a murder case has been filed against four accused with the investigation ongoing. His body was returned to his family after a medical post-mortem.
(With inputs from agencies.)
