Tragic Clash Over Traffic Obstruction Claims Life in Rajasthan

A 65-year-old man, Mohanlal Bairwa, lost his life in Rajasthan's Pali district following a violent confrontation over a road obstruction caused by a party, local police reported on Saturday.

According to authorities, the incident occurred when Bairwa approached his neighbour Madaram, who was hosting a loud gathering outside his home for his son's birthday, resulting in traffic issues. The situation escalated when Madaram, his two sons, and others allegedly attacked Bairwa with sticks.

Jaitpur Station House Officer Rajendra Singh confirmed that Bairwa succumbed to his injuries at a hospital; a murder case has been filed against four accused with the investigation ongoing. His body was returned to his family after a medical post-mortem.

