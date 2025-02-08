Tragedy Strikes: Justice Sought for a Silenced Innocence
An 11-year-old hearing and speech-impaired girl from Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, who was raped and severely injured, has died during treatment. Efforts to identify the suspect remain ongoing, while the community mourns her loss.
An 11-year-old hearing and speech-impaired girl, the victim of a brutal rape in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, has died from her injuries during treatment, authorities revealed on Saturday.
The young girl, a resident of a hut behind the government rest house in Narsinghgarh town, disappeared on February 1. She was discovered gravely wounded in a nearby forest a day later, according to police reports.
Despite medical intervention, including two surgeries and ventilator support, she succumbed to her internal injuries. Police efforts, including using sign language experts, have not yet identified the perpetrator. The community held her funeral on Saturday as they await justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
