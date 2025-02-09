Left Menu

Consumer Finance Bureau Halts Investigations under Acting Director

Russ Vought, acting director of the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau, has instructed staff via email to stop all pending investigations and supervisory activities concerning banks. This directive, reported on social media, suggests a pause in the Bureau's consumer financial oversight under his leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2025 08:11 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 08:11 IST
Consumer Finance Bureau Halts Investigations under Acting Director
  • Country:
  • United States

In a controversial move, Russ Vought, the acting director of the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau (CFPB), has ordered his staff to halt all ongoing investigations and supervisory actions of banks.

This directive was communicated through an internal email, which was subsequently shared on social media by a Washington Post journalist.

The email has sparked concerns about the future oversight capabilities of the CFPB, as this pauses their critical consumer protection functions, raising questions about the agency's direction under Vought's temporary leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

 Global
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025