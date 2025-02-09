Consumer Finance Bureau Halts Investigations under Acting Director

In a controversial move, Russ Vought, the acting director of the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau (CFPB), has ordered his staff to halt all ongoing investigations and supervisory actions of banks.

This directive was communicated through an internal email, which was subsequently shared on social media by a Washington Post journalist.

The email has sparked concerns about the future oversight capabilities of the CFPB, as this pauses their critical consumer protection functions, raising questions about the agency's direction under Vought's temporary leadership.

