Forgery Scandal Hits Thane: e-Seva Kendra Owners Under Investigation
Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case against two owners of an e-seva kendra for allegedly forging documents, including income certificates. The accused fabricated documents using forged rubber stamps between January 17 and February 6. A probe is underway following a complaint from a revenue officer.
Authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district have launched an investigation into a forgery scandal involving an e-seva kendra. Owners of the center in Kalyan are accused of creating fake documents, including income certificates, to deceive individuals and violate legal protocols, an official disclosed on Sunday.
Operating within the e-seva framework, which offers access to various government services, the accused allegedly used forged rubber stamps to issue counterfeit certificates. This occurred between January 17 and February 6, as reported by an official from the Kolsewadi police station.
Despite warnings, the fraudulent activities persisted, prompting the Netavali village revenue officer to file a complaint. Subsequently, a First Information Report was registered against the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for forgery and cheating. The police are now investigating potential additional perpetrators.
