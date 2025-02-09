Left Menu

Forgery Scandal Hits Thane: e-Seva Kendra Owners Under Investigation

Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case against two owners of an e-seva kendra for allegedly forging documents, including income certificates. The accused fabricated documents using forged rubber stamps between January 17 and February 6. A probe is underway following a complaint from a revenue officer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-02-2025 09:40 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 09:40 IST
Forgery Scandal Hits Thane: e-Seva Kendra Owners Under Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district have launched an investigation into a forgery scandal involving an e-seva kendra. Owners of the center in Kalyan are accused of creating fake documents, including income certificates, to deceive individuals and violate legal protocols, an official disclosed on Sunday.

Operating within the e-seva framework, which offers access to various government services, the accused allegedly used forged rubber stamps to issue counterfeit certificates. This occurred between January 17 and February 6, as reported by an official from the Kolsewadi police station.

Despite warnings, the fraudulent activities persisted, prompting the Netavali village revenue officer to file a complaint. Subsequently, a First Information Report was registered against the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for forgery and cheating. The police are now investigating potential additional perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

 Global
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025