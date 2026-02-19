Major Fake Degree Racket Uncovered, 900 Forged Documents Seized
Police in Kanpur have dismantled a widespread fake degree racket operating across nine states. The syndicate, led by Shailendra Kumar, forged academic certificates from multiple universities. Nearly 900 documents were confiscated, and four individuals have been arrested as investigations continue into their extensive network.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown, Kanpur police dismantled a large-scale fake degree syndicate operating across nine states. Authorities seized nearly 900 forged marksheets and documents associated with 14 universities.
Four individuals have been arrested, including the alleged kingpin Shailendra Kumar, who reportedly orchestrated the operation through an office called Shail Group of Education. The racket provided fake certificates for numerous courses without any examinations, exploiting a network of university staff.
The investigation revealed the group's extensive reach, charging substantial amounts for degrees, and even uploading forged documents to university portals. The police are expanding the probe to identify more collaborators and ensure strict consequences for those involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Interstate Child Trafficking Racket Uncovered Between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh
Kerala's Education Revolution: UDF's Vision for Universities
OpenAI Launches AI Integration Drive with Top Indian Universities
Online Betting Racket Busted in Odisha's Rourkela
Crackdown on Illegal Medicine Racket in West Delhi