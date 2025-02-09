Left Menu

High-Stakes Bust: Cocaine Worth Rs 40 Crore Seized at IGI Airport

Three foreign nationals have been arrested at Delhi's IGI Airport for smuggling cocaine, valued nearly Rs 40 crore. The accused, two Brazilian women and a Kenyan man, used body concealment methods to transport the drugs. Authorities are investigating the international smuggling network behind this operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 12:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport have apprehended three foreigners for smuggling cocaine worth almost Rs 40 crore.

Those detained include two women from Brazil and a man from Kenya, who ingested cocaine-filled capsules to transport the drugs unnoticed.

The operation exposed what appears to be a larger international network attempting to infiltrate India's drug market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

