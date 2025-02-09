Arab Summit Set to Tackle Controversial U.S. Proposal

Egypt is set to convene an emergency Arab summit on February 27 to tackle pressing issues for Palestinians, the Egyptian foreign ministry confirmed in a statement Sunday.

This meeting arises as regional and international outrage grows over U.S. President Donald Trump's provocative suggestion to assume control of Gaza from Israel and transform it into a 'Riviera of the Middle East' after relocating Palestinians.

The summit will focus on assessing the implications of Trump's proposal and the broader geopolitical repercussions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)