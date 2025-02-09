Left Menu

Arab Summit Set to Tackle Controversial U.S. Proposal

Egypt will host an emergency Arab summit to address significant developments concerning Palestinians. The discussions will focus on U.S. President Trump's controversial proposal to take control of the Gaza Strip from Israel, amidst widespread regional and global backlash.

Updated: 09-02-2025 13:09 IST
Egypt is set to convene an emergency Arab summit on February 27 to tackle pressing issues for Palestinians, the Egyptian foreign ministry confirmed in a statement Sunday.

This meeting arises as regional and international outrage grows over U.S. President Donald Trump's provocative suggestion to assume control of Gaza from Israel and transform it into a 'Riviera of the Middle East' after relocating Palestinians.

The summit will focus on assessing the implications of Trump's proposal and the broader geopolitical repercussions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

