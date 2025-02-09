Outcry Over Systemic Rot in West Bengal: Education Minister Raises Concerns

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has accused the West Bengal policing system of systemic decay, following the alarming rape and murder of a trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College. Highlighting the induction of 'goondas' into social policing, he called for urgent reforms.

Speaking at an event, Pradhan described the incident as a grave concern for India. He pointed to the role of Kolkata Police civic volunteer Sanjay Roy, convicted in the case, as indicative of deeper issues within the system.

Pradhan expressed a desire for justice for the victim's family, acknowledging their daughter's representation of women's plight across India. He underscored the necessity of thorough investigations and support from the CBI to achieve justice, while also criticizing any disciplinary actions against protesting doctors.

