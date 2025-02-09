Left Menu

Outcry Over Systemic Rot in West Bengal: Education Minister Raises Concerns

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has voiced his concerns over the decay in West Bengal's policing system, following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor. Accusing the state of recruiting 'goondas' for social policing, Pradhan emphasized the need for justice and accountability in such cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-02-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 16:03 IST
Outcry Over Systemic Rot in West Bengal: Education Minister Raises Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has accused the West Bengal policing system of systemic decay, following the alarming rape and murder of a trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College. Highlighting the induction of 'goondas' into social policing, he called for urgent reforms.

Speaking at an event, Pradhan described the incident as a grave concern for India. He pointed to the role of Kolkata Police civic volunteer Sanjay Roy, convicted in the case, as indicative of deeper issues within the system.

Pradhan expressed a desire for justice for the victim's family, acknowledging their daughter's representation of women's plight across India. He underscored the necessity of thorough investigations and support from the CBI to achieve justice, while also criticizing any disciplinary actions against protesting doctors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025