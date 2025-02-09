Major Clash: Indian Forces Eliminate 31 Maoist Rebels

In a substantial encounter, Indian security forces reportedly neutralized 31 Maoist insurgents in the dense forests of central Chhattisgarh on Sunday. Authorities described it as the most significant clash this year, highlighting the ongoing conflict in the region.

Tragically, the operation also resulted in the deaths of two security personnel, with two others sustaining injuries. These clashes are part of a longstanding guerrilla insurgency by the rebels, who draw ideological inspiration from former Chinese leader Mao Zedong.

The rebels have been embroiled in a protracted struggle against the Indian government, mainly across central and eastern areas, perpetuating violence and militant activities. Officials confirmed the recovery of 31 bodies and a cache of weapons post-encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)