Stalin Pledges Support after Train Tragedy
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin pledged full financial support for a woman hospitalized after being pushed from a train for resisting sexual assault. The incident led to her miscarriage. Stalin announced Rs 3 lakh financial aid and urged special medical care for the woman.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has vowed to cover the entire hospital costs for a woman who suffered a shocking ordeal when she was pushed from a moving train in Vellore while resisting a sexual assault.
The harrowing incident resulted in the woman enduring a miscarriage, prompting Stalin to announce a financial aid of Rs 3 lakh from the CM's Public Relief Fund. He emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring comprehensive medical treatment for her.
The accused, Hemaraj, was arrested and has a history of criminal offenses. Senior Railway officials have also provided Rs 50,000 ex-gratia to the victim. The tragic event underscores critical concerns around passenger safety and women's security.
