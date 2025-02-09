Stalin Pledges Support after Train Tragedy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has vowed to cover the entire hospital costs for a woman who suffered a shocking ordeal when she was pushed from a moving train in Vellore while resisting a sexual assault.

The harrowing incident resulted in the woman enduring a miscarriage, prompting Stalin to announce a financial aid of Rs 3 lakh from the CM's Public Relief Fund. He emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring comprehensive medical treatment for her.

The accused, Hemaraj, was arrested and has a history of criminal offenses. Senior Railway officials have also provided Rs 50,000 ex-gratia to the victim. The tragic event underscores critical concerns around passenger safety and women's security.

(With inputs from agencies.)