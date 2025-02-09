Trump's Secretive Talks with Putin: Path to Ukrainian Peace?

The New York Post recently reported that U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in phone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin about ending the war in Ukraine. This marks a significant diplomatic engagement, as it is the first known direct communication between a U.S. president and Putin since early 2022.

During an interview aboard Air Force One, Trump refrained from revealing the number of times he had spoken to Putin but emphasized the gravity of the ongoing war, describing it as a 'bloodbath'. In contrast, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov neither confirmed nor denied the alleged conversations.

As diplomatic channels remain confidential, reports suggest that Saudi Arabia or the UAE could host a Trump-Putin summit in the near future. Amidst the complex geopolitical landscape, Trump expressed urgency in resolving the conflict, noting that 'every day people are dying' in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)