Trump's Secretive Talks with Putin: Path to Ukrainian Peace?

U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly had phone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the war in Ukraine. Trump aims to end the conflict, though details remain undisclosed. Negotiations about a potential peace summit are ongoing, with Saudi Arabia or the UAE as possible venues. No confirmed date has been set.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 19:46 IST
Trump

The New York Post recently reported that U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in phone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin about ending the war in Ukraine. This marks a significant diplomatic engagement, as it is the first known direct communication between a U.S. president and Putin since early 2022.

During an interview aboard Air Force One, Trump refrained from revealing the number of times he had spoken to Putin but emphasized the gravity of the ongoing war, describing it as a 'bloodbath'. In contrast, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov neither confirmed nor denied the alleged conversations.

As diplomatic channels remain confidential, reports suggest that Saudi Arabia or the UAE could host a Trump-Putin summit in the near future. Amidst the complex geopolitical landscape, Trump expressed urgency in resolving the conflict, noting that 'every day people are dying' in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

