Massive Ganja Haul: 11000 Kilograms Seized in Maharashtra
Authorities in Maharashtra's Dhule district have seized 11000 kilograms of ganja from four tractors. The massive haul was found on a 3-acre plot in Ambegaon, on the Madhya Pradesh border. An unidentified person has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
Authorities in Maharashtra's Dhule district have seized a staggering 11000 kilograms of ganja. The contraband was discovered in four tractors located in Shirpur taluka.
According to Inspector Jaypal Hire, the tip-off came when police learned of a pungent discovery: ganja cultivated through drip irrigation on a 3-acre plot in Ambegaon, close to the Madhya Pradesh border.
The plot, less than 15 kilometers away from a police station, yielded a significant chain of events when law enforcement swooped in between Saturday and Sunday. An unidentified individual faces charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
