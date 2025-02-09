Massive Ganja Haul: 11000 Kilograms Seized in Maharashtra

Authorities in Maharashtra's Dhule district have seized a staggering 11000 kilograms of ganja. The contraband was discovered in four tractors located in Shirpur taluka.

According to Inspector Jaypal Hire, the tip-off came when police learned of a pungent discovery: ganja cultivated through drip irrigation on a 3-acre plot in Ambegaon, close to the Madhya Pradesh border.

The plot, less than 15 kilometers away from a police station, yielded a significant chain of events when law enforcement swooped in between Saturday and Sunday. An unidentified individual faces charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)