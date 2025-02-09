Threatened Justice: Family Faces Intimidation in Rape Case

A man accused of raping a 17-year-old girl has been reportedly threatening her family to withdraw the case. The girl's mother filed a complaint at Mandi police station seeking protection, stating that the harassment began after the accused's release on bail last week.

The Superintendent of Police (City), Vyom Bindal, confirmed that the accused, alongside his brother and friends, has allegedly been visiting and abusing the girl's family. The complaint details threats to kidnap and kill the girl, should they refuse to withdraw the case, and to circulate objectionable photos of her online.

Authorities are investigating the seriousness of these allegations, according to SP Bindal, who assured that appropriate actions will be taken following the investigation's findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)