Threatened Justice: Family Faces Intimidation in Rape Case
A man accused of raping a 17-year-old is alleged to be threatening her family to drop the case. Released on bail, he's reportedly harassing them with threats, including kidnapping, murder, and sharing objectionable photos. Police are investigating the claims following the family’s complaint for protection.
A man accused of raping a 17-year-old girl has been reportedly threatening her family to withdraw the case. The girl's mother filed a complaint at Mandi police station seeking protection, stating that the harassment began after the accused's release on bail last week.
The Superintendent of Police (City), Vyom Bindal, confirmed that the accused, alongside his brother and friends, has allegedly been visiting and abusing the girl's family. The complaint details threats to kidnap and kill the girl, should they refuse to withdraw the case, and to circulate objectionable photos of her online.
Authorities are investigating the seriousness of these allegations, according to SP Bindal, who assured that appropriate actions will be taken following the investigation's findings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
