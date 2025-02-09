Left Menu

Forest Fire Triggers Explosive Landmines Along LoC

A forest fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district triggered the explosion of at least four landmines along the Line of Control. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. The fire, originating in Lanjote forest, was extinguished after joint efforts from the Army, police, and local volunteers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mendhar/Jammu | Updated: 09-02-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 20:10 IST
A forest fire erupted in the Lanjote forest of Balakote sector, Mendhar sub-division, causing the detonation of at least four landmines along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday.

Officials reported no casualties, although the blaze activated multiple landmines designed as part of an anti-infiltration system to thwart terrorist intrusions into the region.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, but was eventually controlled following several hours of concerted efforts by the Army, police, and local volunteers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

