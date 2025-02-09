Forest Fire Triggers Explosive Landmines Along LoC

A forest fire erupted in the Lanjote forest of Balakote sector, Mendhar sub-division, causing the detonation of at least four landmines along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday.

Officials reported no casualties, although the blaze activated multiple landmines designed as part of an anti-infiltration system to thwart terrorist intrusions into the region.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, but was eventually controlled following several hours of concerted efforts by the Army, police, and local volunteers.

