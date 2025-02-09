Passport Fraud Scandal: Police Under Fire for Fake Address Approvals

A significant passport fraud scandal has emerged, implicating 39 individuals who allegedly obtained passports using fake addresses, according to official reports.

Investigation findings suggest a failure in the police verification process, potentially due to the involvement of law enforcement officers. Thirteen police personnel, including a former Station House Officer (SHO), are under departmental investigation.

This development stems from a complaint by the Regional Passport Office which led to a year-long inquiry, uncovering systemic issues in verifying applicants' addresses and direct negligence by certain officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)