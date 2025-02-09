Left Menu

Passport Fraud Scandal: Police Under Fire for Fake Address Approvals

A case has been filed against 39 individuals for acquiring passports using fake addresses, with 13 police personnel facing departmental inquiries for negligence. The investigation, initiated by the Regional Passport Office, revealed a systemic failure in the police verification process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 09-02-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 20:47 IST
Passport Fraud Scandal: Police Under Fire for Fake Address Approvals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A significant passport fraud scandal has emerged, implicating 39 individuals who allegedly obtained passports using fake addresses, according to official reports.

Investigation findings suggest a failure in the police verification process, potentially due to the involvement of law enforcement officers. Thirteen police personnel, including a former Station House Officer (SHO), are under departmental investigation.

This development stems from a complaint by the Regional Passport Office which led to a year-long inquiry, uncovering systemic issues in verifying applicants' addresses and direct negligence by certain officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

