Fake IB Officer Busted for Job Scam

A man posing as an Intelligence Bureau officer was arrested for defrauding four individuals of Rs 20 lakh by falsely promising them jobs in the finance ministry and Jaipur Development Authority. The arrest was made following a complaint filed by the victims.

A man impersonating an Intelligence Bureau official was apprehended on Sunday for allegedly duping four individuals by falsely promising them employment, an official reported.

Identified as Srinivas Kumar Choubey, the accused posed as a DSP of the IB to swindle Rs 20 lakh from the victims, suggesting he could secure them jobs in the finance ministry and Jaipur Development Authority, stated DCP (East) Tejaswini Gautam.

The victims, Nitin Kumar, Akash Singh, Rahul Faujdar, and Jitendra Singh, filed a complaint on February 8 at the Airport Police Station. Following the complaint, a police team conducted a raid at Kanha Residency near Ramnagariya police station, leading to Choubey's arrest. Among the seized items was a car bearing a 'Government of India' number plate, authorities confirmed.

