Tragedy Strikes: Five Drown in Gujarat Lake

A heartbreaking incident occurred in Gujarat's Patan district where four children and a woman drowned in a lake. The victims were goatherds, and the accident took place when one slipped into the lake, prompting the others to jump in. Villagers attempted a rescue, but all were pronounced dead at the health center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patan | Updated: 09-02-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 22:48 IST
In a tragic turn of events, four children and a woman lost their lives by drowning in a lake in Gujarat's Patan district, according to local police on Sunday evening.

The mishap occurred near Vadavali village, Chanasma taluka, when one of the goatherds slipped into the water while others attempted a rescue, only to meet the same fate.

Villagers arrived swiftly but their efforts were in vain as all five victims, identified as Simran Sipahi, Mehra Malek, Abdul Malek, Sohail Qureshi, and Firoza Malek, were declared dead at Chanasma community health center.

