Left Menu

Congo Crisis: Soldiers on Trial Amidst Rising Tensions

Congo authorities are set to put 75 soldiers on trial for fleeing the advance of M23 rebels and for alleged violence against civilians. The trial comes amidst reports of severe human rights violations. Tensions remain high as diplomatic efforts seek to address the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 00:41 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 00:41 IST
Congo Crisis: Soldiers on Trial Amidst Rising Tensions

A trial is scheduled to start on Monday in Congo, where 75 soldiers face charges for abandoning their posts in the face of Rwandan-backed M23 rebels. The military prosecutor's office revealed that the charges also include serious offenses against civilians such as murder and looting.

The United Nations has documented significant human rights violations, including executions and sexual crimes following the M23's January advances, which led to the seizure of Goma, a major city. Both rebels and government troops have been implicated, though Congo has urged the U.N. to focus on the M23.

As tensions remain fraught, regional leaders have convened in an unprecedented summit, seeking to initiate direct talks between conflicting parties. Congo acknowledges summit outcomes and continues to navigate the crisis, even as clashes and rogue soldier activities are reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ecuador Decides: Noboa and Gonzalez Vying for the Presidency

Ecuador Decides: Noboa and Gonzalez Vying for the Presidency

 Global
2
Controversy Erupts Over Allocation of Education Funds in Tamil Nadu

Controversy Erupts Over Allocation of Education Funds in Tamil Nadu

 India
3
Five Thai Hostages Return Home After Year-long Captivity in Gaza

Five Thai Hostages Return Home After Year-long Captivity in Gaza

 Thailand
4
Chatbots' Apology Strategies: Concrete vs. Abstract

Chatbots' Apology Strategies: Concrete vs. Abstract

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025