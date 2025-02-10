Congo Crisis: Soldiers on Trial Amidst Rising Tensions

A trial is scheduled to start on Monday in Congo, where 75 soldiers face charges for abandoning their posts in the face of Rwandan-backed M23 rebels. The military prosecutor's office revealed that the charges also include serious offenses against civilians such as murder and looting.

The United Nations has documented significant human rights violations, including executions and sexual crimes following the M23's January advances, which led to the seizure of Goma, a major city. Both rebels and government troops have been implicated, though Congo has urged the U.N. to focus on the M23.

As tensions remain fraught, regional leaders have convened in an unprecedented summit, seeking to initiate direct talks between conflicting parties. Congo acknowledges summit outcomes and continues to navigate the crisis, even as clashes and rogue soldier activities are reported.

