Adulteration Scandal Rocks Sacred Tirupati Laddus

A CBI-led investigation has resulted in the arrest of four individuals for allegedly adulterating the Tirupati laddus, a revered offering at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple. The suspects manipulated tender processes and falsely claimed ghee origins. Allegations of using animal fat in laddus have sparked nationwide controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 00:45 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 00:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe has led to the arrest of four individuals accused of adulterating the renowned Tirupati laddus, an offering at the revered Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple. The suspects were identified as former directors of Bhole Baba Dairy, Vipin and Pomil Jain, along with Apoorva Chawda from Vaishnavi Dairy and Raju Rajasekharan of AR Dairy. These individuals allegedly manipulated tender processes and falsified ghee sources, leading to significant supply chain violations, according to officials.

The Supreme Court had mandated the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) in November to explore allegations that animal fat was incorporated into the laddu preparation. This initiative followed alarming claims made by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, escalating tensions between political parties. Both BJP leader Subramaniya Swamy and YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP YV Subba Reddy were involved in this legal battle, prompting a comprehensive inquiry.

The scandal surrounding the sacred laddus has sent ripples across India, with political leaders and citizens expressing profound concern. As the investigation continues, the arrested parties face charges of tender manipulation and providing misleading information regarding ghee supplies, causing a deep trust breach among devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

