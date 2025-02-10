Trump Eyes Ambitious Gaza Takeover Amid Global Backlash

U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans on Sunday to acquire and take control of Gaza, with a possibility of other Middle Eastern states contributing to its reconstruction. Trump's statement came while traveling to New Orleans for the Super Bowl, sparking widespread international criticism.

In response to questions during an interview with Fox News, Trump clarified that while the United States would own Gaza, the rebuilding efforts might be managed by neighboring states. He emphasized preventing Hamas from returning to the region.

Many global leaders, including those from Saudi Arabia and Jordan, have expressed strong opposition to Trump's proposal. Trump's upcoming meetings with significant Arab leaders, such as Jordan's King Abdullah, aim to address these concerns and develop a sustainable future plan for Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)