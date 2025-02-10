Left Menu

Trump Eyes Ambitious Gaza Takeover Amid Global Backlash

President Donald Trump plans to buy and own Gaza, suggesting other Middle Eastern states could assist with rebuilding. This proposal has sparked criticism, especially concerning the authority under which the U.S. would claim Gaza. He plans meetings with various Arab leaders to discuss the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 05:01 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 05:01 IST
Trump Eyes Ambitious Gaza Takeover Amid Global Backlash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans on Sunday to acquire and take control of Gaza, with a possibility of other Middle Eastern states contributing to its reconstruction. Trump's statement came while traveling to New Orleans for the Super Bowl, sparking widespread international criticism.

In response to questions during an interview with Fox News, Trump clarified that while the United States would own Gaza, the rebuilding efforts might be managed by neighboring states. He emphasized preventing Hamas from returning to the region.

Many global leaders, including those from Saudi Arabia and Jordan, have expressed strong opposition to Trump's proposal. Trump's upcoming meetings with significant Arab leaders, such as Jordan's King Abdullah, aim to address these concerns and develop a sustainable future plan for Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Five Thai Hostages Return Home After Year-long Captivity in Gaza

Five Thai Hostages Return Home After Year-long Captivity in Gaza

 Thailand
2
Chatbots' Apology Strategies: Concrete vs. Abstract

Chatbots' Apology Strategies: Concrete vs. Abstract

 India
3
Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

 Global
4
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025