Left Menu

Venezuelan Migrants Challenge Transfer to Guantanamo

Three Venezuelan men in New Mexico are requesting a federal judge to stop their transfer to Guantanamo Bay, citing illegal detention concerns. Their legal team contends prolonged detention violations. President Trump's administration plans to house migrants at Guantanamo. The DHS has provided limited details regarding these transfers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 06:37 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 06:37 IST
Venezuelan Migrants Challenge Transfer to Guantanamo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Three Venezuelan men detained in New Mexico are seeking legal intervention to prevent their transfer to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. They argue their detention in the United States has been unlawfully prolonged after fleeing their home country.

According to a statement from the Center for Constitutional Rights, these men have not yet been ordered to Guantanamo, yet concerns arise amid President Trump's plan to house migrants at the facility. The American Civil Liberties Union contends that the lack of transparency surrounding these procedures raises human rights concerns.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's silence on specific charges against detainees sent to Guantanamo only adds to the controversy. As this legal battle unfolds, questions surrounding the treatment and rights of Venezuelan migrants in the U.S. persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Five Thai Hostages Return Home After Year-long Captivity in Gaza

Five Thai Hostages Return Home After Year-long Captivity in Gaza

 Thailand
2
Chatbots' Apology Strategies: Concrete vs. Abstract

Chatbots' Apology Strategies: Concrete vs. Abstract

 India
3
Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

 Global
4
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025