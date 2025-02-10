Venezuelan Migrants Challenge Transfer to Guantanamo

Three Venezuelan men detained in New Mexico are seeking legal intervention to prevent their transfer to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. They argue their detention in the United States has been unlawfully prolonged after fleeing their home country.

According to a statement from the Center for Constitutional Rights, these men have not yet been ordered to Guantanamo, yet concerns arise amid President Trump's plan to house migrants at the facility. The American Civil Liberties Union contends that the lack of transparency surrounding these procedures raises human rights concerns.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's silence on specific charges against detainees sent to Guantanamo only adds to the controversy. As this legal battle unfolds, questions surrounding the treatment and rights of Venezuelan migrants in the U.S. persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)