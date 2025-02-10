Left Menu

India and US Forge Ahead in Defense Collaboration

India is negotiating with the United States for the purchase and co-production of combat vehicles and jet engines. The discussions align with efforts to strengthen defense ties and boost India's military capabilities, with future plans including potential co-production and acquisition of advanced weapon systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 10:10 IST
India is actively engaging in discussions with the United States for the procurement and joint production of combat vehicles as well as concluding a fighter jet engine agreement.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to meet with President Donald Trump, the talks are seen as a significant step in bolstering defense ties between the two nations.

The discussions could lead to the co-production of Stryker combat vehicles and fighter jet engines in India, enhancing the nation's defense capabilities and technology transfer.

