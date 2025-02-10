India and US Forge Ahead in Defense Collaboration

India is actively engaging in discussions with the United States for the procurement and joint production of combat vehicles as well as concluding a fighter jet engine agreement.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to meet with President Donald Trump, the talks are seen as a significant step in bolstering defense ties between the two nations.

The discussions could lead to the co-production of Stryker combat vehicles and fighter jet engines in India, enhancing the nation's defense capabilities and technology transfer.

(With inputs from agencies.)