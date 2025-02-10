India and US Forge Ahead in Defense Collaboration
India is negotiating with the United States for the purchase and co-production of combat vehicles and jet engines. The discussions align with efforts to strengthen defense ties and boost India's military capabilities, with future plans including potential co-production and acquisition of advanced weapon systems.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 10:10 IST
India is actively engaging in discussions with the United States for the procurement and joint production of combat vehicles as well as concluding a fighter jet engine agreement.
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to meet with President Donald Trump, the talks are seen as a significant step in bolstering defense ties between the two nations.
The discussions could lead to the co-production of Stryker combat vehicles and fighter jet engines in India, enhancing the nation's defense capabilities and technology transfer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indonesian Navy Chief Visits India to Strengthen Maritime Cooperation and Defense Ties
Bolstering NATO: Strengthening Defense Ties Across the Atlantic
Strengthening Defense Ties: Lt. Gen Batoo Tshering's Strategic Visit to India
France and Indonesia Strengthen Defense Ties Amid Regional Tensions
AUKUS Pact Strengthens US-Australia Defense Ties