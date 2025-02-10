Left Menu

Cook Islands: Navigating Sovereignty and Relationships

The Cook Islands, a collective of 15 islands, holds a significant relationship with New Zealand, granting its citizens New Zealand citizenship and rights. Although self-governing, it's tied intricately in foreign affairs with New Zealand. The economy primarily depends on tourism, with prospects in deep-sea mining.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 10-02-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 10:52 IST
Cook Islands: Navigating Sovereignty and Relationships
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The Cook Islands lie strategically between New Zealand and Hawaii, comprising 15 islands and atolls across 700 square miles. In 2021, it boasted a population of 15,040.

Since 1965, the Cook Islands has achieved self-governance, maintaining free association status with New Zealand. Islanders enjoy New Zealand citizenship rights, including work, education, and healthcare, despite lacking a unique Cook Islands passport or citizenship due to policy constraints discussed by Prime Minister Mark Brown.

While engaging independently in international relations, the Cook Islands regularly consults with New Zealand. The 2001 Joint Centenary Declaration ensures collaborative efforts on foreign policy and defense. Tourism remains the economic backbone, while deep-sea mining offers future potential for this high-income nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

 Global
2
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States
3
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
4
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automated IT security response: A step towards more resilient digital infrastructure

AI chatbot security leaps forward as new system thwarts universal jailbreaks

AI needs a new recipe: Study calls for sustainable and collaborative development

Fully autonomous AI poses severe risks; experts warn against development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025