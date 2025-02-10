Cook Islands: Navigating Sovereignty and Relationships
The Cook Islands, a collective of 15 islands, holds a significant relationship with New Zealand, granting its citizens New Zealand citizenship and rights. Although self-governing, it's tied intricately in foreign affairs with New Zealand. The economy primarily depends on tourism, with prospects in deep-sea mining.
The Cook Islands lie strategically between New Zealand and Hawaii, comprising 15 islands and atolls across 700 square miles. In 2021, it boasted a population of 15,040.
Since 1965, the Cook Islands has achieved self-governance, maintaining free association status with New Zealand. Islanders enjoy New Zealand citizenship rights, including work, education, and healthcare, despite lacking a unique Cook Islands passport or citizenship due to policy constraints discussed by Prime Minister Mark Brown.
While engaging independently in international relations, the Cook Islands regularly consults with New Zealand. The 2001 Joint Centenary Declaration ensures collaborative efforts on foreign policy and defense. Tourism remains the economic backbone, while deep-sea mining offers future potential for this high-income nation.
