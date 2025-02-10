Mystery Poisoning: Tragedy Strikes Nadiad with Fatal Drink

Three residents of Nadiad city in Gujarat's Kheda district have died after consuming a suspicious drink. The drink, taken from a soda bottle, was consumed in Jawahar Nagar locality on Sunday evening, leaving the victims unconscious before they eventually succumbed to its effects at a local hospital.

Deputy Superintendent of Police VR Bajpai stated that forensic analyses ruled out spurious liquor, as no methanol was detected. Authorities are now probing into the precise toxic element in the liquid, collecting blood samples and viscera for further examination. The District Police Superintendent emphasized their focus on identifying the chemical.

The incident, involving residents Kanu Chauhan, Ravindra Rathod, and Yogesh Kushwah, has prompted police to treat the deaths as accidental for now. The broader investigation includes questioning the origin of the soda bottle and whether a potential deathly substance was involved in the tragedy, given Gujarat's liquor ban.

(With inputs from agencies.)