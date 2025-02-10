Left Menu

Kurti's Victory: Navigating Kosovo's Political Maze

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti's leftwing party won the most seats in the recent parliamentary election but lacked a clear majority. As his party seeks coalition partners, Kurti faces challenges including restoring relations with Serbia, managing economic issues, and addressing the concerns of ethnic minorities.

Updated: 10-02-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 13:58 IST
Albin Kurti Image Credit: Twitter(@albinkurti)
  • Kosovo

In a pivotal election, Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti's party emerged victorious but without a definitive majority, prompting a search for coalition partners. Kurti's government faces pressing issues, from strained relations with Serbia to domestic economic woes.

The election was critical amid global diplomatic challenges, as Kosovo aims to solidify its independence and stability. Kurti cited the victory as an endorsement by Kosovo's electorate, yet the path ahead is fraught with complexities, including tensions with the ethnic Serb minority.

Turnout was lower than previous elections, highlighting public disinterest. International observers closely monitored the vote, underscoring its significance. Kurti's next steps will be crucial in steering Kosovo's political and diplomatic future.

