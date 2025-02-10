Delhi High Court Grants Custody Parole to Jailed MP Rashid Engineer Amid Parliamentary Session
The Delhi High Court granted a two-day custody parole to jailed MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, allowing him to attend the ongoing Parliament session. Rashid, involved in a terror funding case in Jammu and Kashmir, faced opposition from the NIA regarding security concerns and lack of 'specific purpose' for attendance.
The Delhi High Court has permitted jailed Member of Parliament Abdul Rashid Sheikh, also known as Rashid Engineer, a two-day custody parole to partake in the ongoing Parliament session.
Justice Vikas Mahajan authorized Rashid to attend the session on February 11 and 13, despite ongoing litigation related to a terror funding case in Jammu and Kashmir.
The National Investigation Agency raised objections to the parole, citing security concerns and questioning the necessity of Rashid's attendance, as he had not demonstrated a specific purpose.
