Controversial 'Beef Biryani' Row at Aligarh Muslim University Sparks FIR

An unexpected controversy erupted at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) over a notice proclaiming the lunch would feature 'beef biryani', prompting local authorities to file a First Information Report (FIR) against three individuals, including two university students and a chief provost.

The FIR names Mohammad Faiazullah, Mujassim Ahmad, both students, and F R Gauhar, the chief provost of Sir Shah Sulaiman Hall. It alleges their involvement under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to public nuisance and mischief, amid claims the notice hurt religious sentiments.

The university clarified that the contentious notice, attributed to a typographical error, was swiftly retracted and declared unofficial due to the lack of signatures. Meanwhile, a show-cause notice has been issued to those implicated, as investigations continue in response to the Karni Sena's demands for strict action.

