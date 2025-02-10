BSF's Vigilance: A New Era of Border Security
BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary reassures of normalcy at Indian-Bangladesh borders and highlights a significant reduction in drone incidents along the Punjab border due to advanced technology. Chawdhary inaugurated a shooting competition in Indore and expressed commitment to eradicating Naxalism by 2026.
- Country:
- India
Border Security Force Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary declared on Monday that the situation along India's border with Bangladesh remains 'normal and fine.' He affirmed the BSF's readiness to counter infiltration and smuggling threats effectively.
Chawdhary pointed to a 'drastic reduction' in drone incidents used by Pakistan to smuggle narcotics and weapons across the Indian border, particularly in Punjab. This progress is attributed to the BSF's deployment of advanced anti-drone technology.
In Indore, Chawdhary opened the 52nd Inter-frontier Platoon Weapons Shooting Competition, where he commended the BSF personnel for their precision shooting skills and emphasized the BSF's commitment to border security and the fight against Naxalism in Chhattisgarh and Odisha.
(With inputs from agencies.)
