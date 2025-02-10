Delhi Police Breaks Child Trafficking Racket with String of Arrests

Delhi Police's railway unit dismantled a child-trafficking syndicate, arresting four individuals and liberating two children. The operation, officials confirmed on Monday, involved a deceitful adoption scheme where trafficked children were sold to childless couples.

Investigations initiated after a kidnapping case at New Delhi Railway Station uncovered a network active from 2023 to 2025. CCTV footage exposed the abduction of multiple children, leading to the apprehension of key suspects near Badarpur-Faridabad.

The criminal operation, headed by a couple, employed fake adoption documents to legitimize transactions. Financial mediators and a self-styled doctor facilitated the sale of kidnapped infants, branding them as abandoned. Rescued children are now under protection at the Children Welfare Centre.

