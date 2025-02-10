Left Menu

Delhi Police Breaks Child Trafficking Racket with String of Arrests

Delhi Police busted a child-trafficking racket, arresting four members and rescuing two children. The gang supplied children to childless couples, posing as a legitimate adoption service. Investigations revealed the operation was active from 2023 to 2025, exploiting legal loopholes for illegal adoptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 16:12 IST
Delhi Police Breaks Child Trafficking Racket with String of Arrests
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police's railway unit dismantled a child-trafficking syndicate, arresting four individuals and liberating two children. The operation, officials confirmed on Monday, involved a deceitful adoption scheme where trafficked children were sold to childless couples.

Investigations initiated after a kidnapping case at New Delhi Railway Station uncovered a network active from 2023 to 2025. CCTV footage exposed the abduction of multiple children, leading to the apprehension of key suspects near Badarpur-Faridabad.

The criminal operation, headed by a couple, employed fake adoption documents to legitimize transactions. Financial mediators and a self-styled doctor facilitated the sale of kidnapped infants, branding them as abandoned. Rescued children are now under protection at the Children Welfare Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025