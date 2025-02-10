Aero India 2025: Defence sector powering growth engine of Indian economy, says RM

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh inaugurated the 15th edition of Aero India at the Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru, emphasizing the event’s role as a confluence of critical and frontier technologies. The five-day aerospace and defence exhibition will act as a platform to strengthen relations among like-minded nations based on mutual respect, interest, and benefit, addressing contemporary global uncertainties.

Expressing confidence in the country’s industrial capabilities, Shri Rajnath Singh highlighted that Aero India 2025 will not only showcase India’s technological advancements but also reinforce symbiotic relationships with friendly countries. He asserted that lasting peace is achievable when nations collaborate, fostering a better world order.

Global Participation and Strategic Collaborations

The event is set to witness the participation of government representatives, industry leaders, Air Force officers, scientists, defence sector experts, start-ups, academia, and stakeholders from across the globe. Shri Rajnath Singh emphasized the shift from transactional buyer-seller relationships to deeper industrial collaborations, citing successful co-production and co-development projects with partner countries.

“Security, stability, and peace transcend national borders,” he said, highlighting that the presence of international partners reflects the shared vision of "One Earth, One Family, One Future."

India’s Commitment to Peace and Prosperity

Shri Rajnath Singh reaffirmed India’s historical commitment to peace, noting that the country has never attacked another nation nor engaged in great power rivalries. Instead, India has consistently advocated for stability and global cooperation. He underscored that partnerships with foreign governments and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are crucial for global peace, prosperity, and stability.

Transforming India’s Defence Industry Ecosystem

India is undergoing a transformational phase, rapidly transitioning from a developing to a developed nation. Shri Rajnath Singh highlighted the vibrant defence industry ecosystem created through a strategic roadmap under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s leadership. The defence sector, once peripheral to the national economy, is now fully integrated and drives the growth engine of India’s economy.

A record allocation of Rs 6.81 lakh crore to the Ministry of Defence in the Union Budget 2025-26, including Rs 1.80 lakh crore for capital acquisition, underscores the government’s prioritization of defence. Notably, 75% of the modernization budget is reserved for procurement through domestic sources, aiming to expand India’s Defence Industrial Complex.

Empowering the Private Sector and International Collaborations

Shri Rajnath Singh reiterated the government’s commitment to enhancing private sector participation in defence. He highlighted the private sector’s potential to bring a new wave of prosperity, drawing parallels with advanced countries where private industry leads defence production.

A shining example of this collaboration is the joint venture between Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Airbus for the production of C-295 transport aircraft in Gujarat. India has become a globally preferred destination for aerospace components and complex system assembly, with both public and private sectors playing pivotal roles.

Achievements and Future Goals

Since the last Aero India, India has made significant strides in indigenous defence manufacturing. High-tech products like the Astra Missile, New Generation Akash Missile, Autonomous Underwater Vehicle, Unmanned Surface Vessel, and Pinaka Guided Rocket are now produced domestically.

Shri Rajnath Singh expressed the government’s determination to exceed Rs 1.27 lakh crore in defence production and Rs 21,000 crore in defence exports. During the curtain raiser press conference, he projected that defence production will surpass Rs 1.60 lakh crore by the end of 2025-26, with defence exports expected to exceed Rs 30,000 crore.

Year of Reforms and Inclusive Growth

Declaring 2025 as the ‘Year of Reforms’ in the Ministry of Defence, Shri Rajnath Singh emphasized the government’s commitment to systemic changes, involving Armed Forces and Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) in the reform process. He called for active participation from all stakeholders, welcoming suggestions to drive reforms more effectively.

Cultural and Technological Confluence

Welcoming international guests, Shri Rajnath Singh referenced the Indian tradition of "Atithi Devo Bhava" (A Guest is Equivalent to God) and drew parallels between the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and Aero India. “While Maha Kumbh is the Kumbh of introspection, Aero India is the Kumbh of research. While Maha Kumbh focuses on internal strength, Aero India will center on external strength. While Maha Kumbh showcases India’s culture, Aero India will display India’s power,” he stated.

Event Highlights and Schedule

Aero India 2025, Asia’s largest aerospace and defence exhibition, will showcase India’s aerial prowess and indigenous innovations alongside cutting-edge products from global aerospace companies. Aligned with the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ visions, the event aims to fast-track indigenization and bolster India’s journey towards becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Business days are scheduled from February 10 to 12, with February 13 and 14 reserved as public days. Key events include the Defence Ministers’ Conclave, CEOs Roundtable, inauguration of India & iDEX Pavilions, Manthan iDEX event, Samarthya Indigenisation event, valedictory functions, seminars, breathtaking airshows, and exhibitions from aerospace companies.

Distinguished Dignitaries Present

The event witnessed the presence of Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth, Chief Minister of Nagaland Shri Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Shri DK Shiva Kumar, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka Dr. Shalini Rajneesh, Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Sanjeev Kumar, and Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal SP Dharkhar, among other dignitaries.

Aero India 2025 promises to be a landmark event, fostering global collaborations and showcasing India’s technological and industrial prowess to the world.