Concerns Over Missed Jal Jeevan Mission Deadline

A parliamentary panel voiced concerns over the Jal Jeevan Mission missing its December 2024 deadline for providing tap water to all rural Indian households. The Centre is urged to aid underperforming states like Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. The deadline has been extended to 2028 in the Union Budget.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 16:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A recent parliamentary panel review has raised concerns about the Jal Jeevan Mission missing its initial December 2024 deadline to deliver tap water to every rural household in India. The panel has called on the central government to assist states lagging behind to meet their targets.

The report, presented in the Lok Sabha and led by BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy, highlighted that progress in certain states, including Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, remains below the national average. To address these delays, the government extended the Mission's deadline to 2028, announced in the Union Budget.

Launched in August 2019, the Jal Jeevan Mission aims to supply 55 liters of drinking water per person per day. Only 11 states have achieved the 'Har Ghar Jal' status so far. Challenges such as terrain difficulties, dependency on unreliable water sources, and administrative hindrances have been noted as reasons for the slow implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

