Left Menu

UK's Immigration Crackdown Targets Illegal Workplaces

The UK Home Office has intensified its crackdown on illegal working, with a record-breaking number of arrests and inspections at various businesses including restaurants and car washes. This effort coincides with new legislation aimed at combating criminal gangs and tightening border security. Recent statistics reveal a significant increase in enforcement actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-02-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 16:50 IST
UK's Immigration Crackdown Targets Illegal Workplaces
Representative Image Image Credit: thebluediamondgallery.com
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK Home Office has launched a sweeping initiative to combat illegal employment practices. Described as a 'UK-wide blitz', Immigration Enforcement teams have targeted illegal activities at numerous businesses, including Indian restaurants and convenience stores.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper highlighted a significant rise in enforcement, with the teams visiting 828 premises in January alone, resulting in 609 arrests. This marks a 73% increase from the previous year. The enforcement surge mainly focuses on sectors such as food, tobacco, and local stores.

This crackdown aligns with the Labour government's new Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill, aimed at dismantling criminal networks affecting border security. While critics, like the Opposition Conservative Party, argue the bill lacks strength, the government emphasizes its commitment to tighten immigration controls and combat labor exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025