UK's Immigration Crackdown Targets Illegal Workplaces

The UK Home Office has launched a sweeping initiative to combat illegal employment practices. Described as a 'UK-wide blitz', Immigration Enforcement teams have targeted illegal activities at numerous businesses, including Indian restaurants and convenience stores.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper highlighted a significant rise in enforcement, with the teams visiting 828 premises in January alone, resulting in 609 arrests. This marks a 73% increase from the previous year. The enforcement surge mainly focuses on sectors such as food, tobacco, and local stores.

This crackdown aligns with the Labour government's new Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill, aimed at dismantling criminal networks affecting border security. While critics, like the Opposition Conservative Party, argue the bill lacks strength, the government emphasizes its commitment to tighten immigration controls and combat labor exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)