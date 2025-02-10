Left Menu

Towards Transparent Elections: Stricter Measures Needed, Says Delhi's CEO

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer R Alice Vaz advocates for stricter regulations to prevent baseless allegations against EC officials amidst evolving political dynamics. Her tenure during the Delhi elections was marked by measures to maintain transparency and accuracy, including combating AI-generated misinformation and ensuring protocol adherence.

Updated: 10-02-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 16:56 IST
Amidst the evolving political landscape, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer R Alice Vaz has emphasized the need for reinforced regulations to protect election officials from unfounded allegations. Her remarks highlight concerns that current safeguards under electoral laws might not be robust enough to deal with incessant accusations.

Vaz played a pivotal role during the recently concluded Delhi elections, overseeing preparations and addressing complaints, ensuring a transparent process. Despite facing criticism, particularly from the AAP, she maintained that the Election Commission followed all necessary protocols to uphold fairness in elections.

One significant challenge was AI-generated misinformation campaigns. The CEO tackled this by launching a 'Myth vs Fact'' portal to provide verified information, part of broader measures to counteract false narratives. Her call for stricter rules reflects a proactive approach to maintaining electoral integrity amidst new challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

