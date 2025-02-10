Towards Transparent Elections: Stricter Measures Needed, Says Delhi's CEO

Amidst the evolving political landscape, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer R Alice Vaz has emphasized the need for reinforced regulations to protect election officials from unfounded allegations. Her remarks highlight concerns that current safeguards under electoral laws might not be robust enough to deal with incessant accusations.

Vaz played a pivotal role during the recently concluded Delhi elections, overseeing preparations and addressing complaints, ensuring a transparent process. Despite facing criticism, particularly from the AAP, she maintained that the Election Commission followed all necessary protocols to uphold fairness in elections.

One significant challenge was AI-generated misinformation campaigns. The CEO tackled this by launching a 'Myth vs Fact'' portal to provide verified information, part of broader measures to counteract false narratives. Her call for stricter rules reflects a proactive approach to maintaining electoral integrity amidst new challenges.

