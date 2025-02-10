HongKong Post Resumes US Parcel Services Amid Tariff Relief
HongKong Post will restart parcel services to the U.S. on February 11. This decision follows the U.S.'s confirmation that no additional tariffs will be imposed on HongKong Post's mail items. The Hong Kong government has expressed its disapproval of earlier U.S. tariffs on its products.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 17:07 IST
HongKong Post announced on Monday that it will restart parcel services to the United States beginning February 11. This move comes after U.S. authorities confirmed they will not impose additional tariffs on mail items from HongKong Post.
In a statement, HongKong Post said that the decision was reached following assurances from U.S. officials regarding the non-imposition of extra duties on goods sent from Hong Kong.
The Hong Kong government reiterated its stance against the existing U.S. tariffs on Hong Kong products, expressing disapproval and urging a review of such trade restrictions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
