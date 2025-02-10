Tragedy Strikes at Nashik Jogging Track: Familial Ties Turn Violent
A 19-year-old girl named Payal Shinde was seriously injured after being stabbed by her cousin Kedar Ganesh Jangam at a jogging track in Nashik. Suspecting her of being in another relationship, Jangam attacked Shinde, leading to his arrest. The incident is under further investigation.
A shocking incident unfolded at a Nashik jogging track on Monday morning when a 19-year-old was attacked by her cousin. The victim, Payal Shinde, was stabbed, allegedly due to a relationship dispute.
Local police reported that Shinde was attacked by Kedar Ganesh Jangam, who suspected her of being involved with another individual. Eyewitnesses at the scene managed to apprehend Jangam until authorities arrived.
As Payal Shinde battles serious injuries in the district hospital, investigators continue to delve into the case to uncover more details about the circumstances leading up to the tragic event.
