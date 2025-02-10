Lok Sabha Speaker Calls for Revitalized Legislative Participation

On Monday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla voiced his concerns over the decreasing involvement of lawmakers in legislative processes, highlighting dwindling legislative sessions and productivity.

In his address during the Orientation Programme for the newly elected Members of Maharashtra's Legislative Assembly and Council, Birla urged legislators to engage actively in legislative proceedings and consider diverse perspectives.

Expressing dissatisfaction with orchestrated disruptions, Birla described them as contrary to democratic constitutional values. Praising the productive track of Maharashtra's Assembly, he emphasized the critical role of responsible legislative drafting and active participation in parliamentary committees to ensure that governmental expenditures are focused on socio-economic development.

