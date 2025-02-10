Left Menu

Lok Sabha Speaker Calls for Revitalized Legislative Participation

Om Birla expressed concern over lawmakers' declining participation in legislative proceedings and urged for active involvement. He noted the adverse impact of planned disruptions and praised the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly's productivity. Emphasis was placed on responsible legislative drafting and ensuring government spending aids socio-economic changes.

On Monday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla voiced his concerns over the decreasing involvement of lawmakers in legislative processes, highlighting dwindling legislative sessions and productivity.

In his address during the Orientation Programme for the newly elected Members of Maharashtra's Legislative Assembly and Council, Birla urged legislators to engage actively in legislative proceedings and consider diverse perspectives.

Expressing dissatisfaction with orchestrated disruptions, Birla described them as contrary to democratic constitutional values. Praising the productive track of Maharashtra's Assembly, he emphasized the critical role of responsible legislative drafting and active participation in parliamentary committees to ensure that governmental expenditures are focused on socio-economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

