Justice after Four Decades: Ex-IPS Officer Sentenced in 1984 Wrongful Confinement Case

Kuldeep Sharma, a retired IPS officer, received a three-month jail sentence in Gujarat for assaulting and wrongfully confining Congress leader Abdul Haji Ibrahim in 1984. The judgment, delivered by Bhuj's court, also penalized former inspector GH Vasavada. Both were fined Rs 1,000 under IPC section 342.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhuj | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Gujarat court has sentenced retired IPS officer Kuldeep Sharma and former police inspector GH Vasavada to three months in prison for wrongfully confining Congress leader Abdul Haji Ibrahim 41 years ago.

The Bhuj court, led by additional chief judicial magistrate BM Prajapati, ruled against the officers, imposing a Rs 1,000 fine each under IPC section 342. The charges date back to 1984 when the officers allegedly assaulted Ibrahim.

The legal process persisted for decades, involving the Gujarat High Court and the Supreme Court, resulting in the state's eventual sanction of their prosecution in 2012. Sharma, an influential figure in several high-profile cases, including Sohrabuddin Sheikh's, joined the Congress in 2015.

(With inputs from agencies.)

