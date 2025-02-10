Left Menu

Delhi High Court Affirms 'Peter England' as Well-Known Trademark

The Delhi High Court has recognized 'Peter England,' owned by Aditya Birla Group, as a well-known trademark. Justice Mini Pushkarna highlighted the extensive promotion and widespread recognition of the brand in India. The court addressed a plea to prevent unauthorized use of the 'Peter England' trademark.

  • India

The Delhi High Court has acknowledged 'Peter England,' owned by Aditya Birla Group, as a well-known trademark. This declaration highlights the extensive promotional efforts by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, resulting in the brand's extensive recognition across India.

Justice Mini Pushkarna emphasized that the 'Peter England' trademark has become a unique identifier for the plaintiff, Aditya Birla Group, and their associated goods and services. The court recognized the plaintiff's exclusive rights over this trademark.

The ruling came in response to a plea aimed at restraining the defendants from infringing upon the 'Peter England' brand, including unauthorized use of the name and related creative work.

